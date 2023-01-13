BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida State head football coach, Mike Norvell took a recruitment helicopter tour of the Panhandle, making a stop at Blountstown High School on Friday.

Blountstown was just one of many high school destinations for Norvell Friday, with his key focus being the Tigers Class of 2024 four-star safety, Jordan Pride.

Pride is currently the No. 3 ranked safety in his class, the No. 11 player in Florida and the No. 41 overall recruit in the Class of 2024, according to 247 Sports.

Norvell was even sent off with a homemade buttermilk pie, courtesy of Blountstown High School Culinary.