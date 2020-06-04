FSU’s Mike Norvell issues an apology, says he’s proud of Marvin Wilson

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell speaks at a press conference in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State athletic director David Coburn says the football team met Thursday, June 4, 2020, after a star player accused coach Mike Norvell of lying about connecting personally last weekend with every player to discuss the killing of George Floyd and protests against racial injustice. (AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell apologized after defensive tackle Marvin Wilson said he was lying in an interview with The Athletic.

In the interview, Norvell said he “had a lot of open communication” with his players and “went back and forth individually with every player this weekend.”

However, Wilson said that was not true in a tweet on Wednesday.

“We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach,” Wilson tweeted. “This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice.”

Norvell issued a statement on Thursday to apologize for his words.

“Marvin is right. It was a mistake to use the word “every,” Norvell said. “Particularly at this time, words are important, and I’m sorry. Once again, I am grateful for the opportunity that I was given to speak to our team more in-depth as a result of Marvin being willing to express his feelings. We will continue to communicate and work together to be part of the solution making our world a better place for ALL.”

The team had a meeting this afternoon to talk about how they can help make change in the world.

Wilson took to social media again to express his appreciation for Coach Norvell.

The team came away from the meeting with three goals: voter registration for players, fundraising efforts to help send more black children to college and fundraising specifically to help children in Tallahassee.