FSU’s Marvin Wilson disputes how Mike Norvell reached out to them after George Floyd’s death

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (21) fires off the line during an NCAA football game against Boise State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson disputed that head coach Mike Norvell reached out to them individually after the death of George Floyd.

Wilson wrote in a tweet Wednesday night that he and his teammates will not be working out until further notice.

During an interview with Athletic reporter Tashan Reed earlier this week, Norvell reportedly said he “went back and forth individually with every player this weekend.”

“And that was something that was important to me because this is a heartbreaking time in our country,” Norvell said, according to The Athletic. “You see hate and you see discrimination. You see some of the acts that have occurred; I mean it’s a problem. And it’s something that we have to stand together and we have to work to get it fixed.”

Wilson said in a twitter post on Wednesday that Norvell did not have one on one conversations with them and they got a generated text that was sent to everybody.

Here’s the full tweet:

Man this 💩 did not happen mane. We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice 💯 #hunchoout https://t.co/6Uuy6K7Eu3 — HEAD HUNCHO💧 (@marvinwilson21) June 4, 2020

FSU has not commented on the situation. We will update this story as it becomes available.