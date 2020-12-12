FSU’s Janarius Robinson talks about adversity faced during Seminoles career

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida State football player and Panama City native Janarius Robinson has faced a lot of adversity during his time at FSU.

“You look at his career and there’s been some ups and downs in all aspects on the field and off the field having to deal with so much change throughout the course of his career and we are continuing to push him,” Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell said.

The defensive end has been with the team through three different head coaching changes, COVID-19 and even the devastation of Hurricane Michael.

His family home was destroyed in the storm while he was playing for the Seminoles his redshirt sophomore season.

During that time, I just tried to be as strong as I could for my mom, just growing up in a single parent household, just her being their for me day in and day out through different obstacles,” Robinson said. “I just wanted to be strong for her and just let her know everything was gonna be okay and just try to make sure she was alright.”

However, two years after the storm in October of 2020, his mom and he are back in that home.

“Just to get back on our feet and get a house that we could call home and get my mom back into something that she could call home it means a lot, it’s been two years, a long rough two years. Just trying to get situated but I’m just happy I have a house to go back to at home,” Robinson said.

Just 18 months after the Hurricane destroyed his family home, Robinson had to face a different type of storm: the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 put a wrench in the college football season, but through it all, Robinson has tried to stay positive.

“Just try to live in the moment and seize every moment and opportunity we get to play football cause like I said this time during COVID everything is fragile, the game can get canceled moments before like it’s already been,” Robinson said.

Robinson is getting another opportunity to play this Saturday against Duke at home. The day is extra special for him as it’s senior day.

“Could be my last game at Doak Campbell to get the opportunity, like I said to walk across that field, it’s something I’ve looked forward to for five years being at this university,” Robinson said.

Even though his time with the Seminoles has been a bit of a roller coaster ride, it’s a time of his life that wouldn’t trade for the world.

“The years here at Florida State University hasn’t been the time I expected it to be, lots of ups and downs. But one thing that it has really showed me is how to fight through adversity day in and day out, whether it’s with football on the field or off the field, off the field with my house, on the field with different coaching changes. Just how to fight through adversity, be strong and one day you will make it through,” Robinson said.

FSU kicks off with Duke at 3 p.m. CT in Tallahassee.