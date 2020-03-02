FSU women’s golf holds tournament at Bay Point

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The FSU women’s golf team held the FSU match-up on Saturday and Sunday at Bay Point Golf Course in Panama City.

Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Kansas State, Toledo, South Florida, Memphis, Missouri and Coastal Carolina. Each team was paired up with another school. Florida State played with Alabama. Another ACC and SEC pair was Clemson and LSU.

Teams played 36 holes on Saturday and 18 on Sunday.

Florida State head coach Amy Bond said the plan to hold the tournament at Bay Point has been in the works since before Hurricane Michael.

“I think it’s great for the girls to see there’s still work to be done but also be in a spot where people are excited to see ya,” Bond said.

Ingrid Lindblad from LSU won the tournament at three under par. Florida State’s Beatrice