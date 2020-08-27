FSU running back Deonte Sheffield awarded full scholarship

(WMBB) – Florida state football player and Niceville alum Deonte Sheffield was awarded a scholarship on Monday by the program.

Sheffield has been with FSU as a walk-on since 2017 after graduating from Niceville.

He chose FSU over other D1 programs because Jimbo Fischer said a scholarship was coming for him the next year, but then Fischer left to go to Texas A&M and Sheffield found himself trying to prove himself for not one, but two different head coaches.

“I look at it as God makes no mistakes and all the trials and setbacks and everything I had was a part of the process and you can only control what you can control and even though I had to go through it I feel like it made me into the man I am today and the dog I am today,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield appeared in four games last year and had a start in the Sun Bowl. In his Sun Bowl appearance, he rushed for a career-high 87 yards on 18 carries.