Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) on his way to a 41 yard touchdown run in the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Florida State defeated North Carolina State 31-13. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Cam Akers, center, reacts as he’s selected by the Los Angeles Rams during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 24, 2020. (NFL via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Florida State running back Cam Akers has been drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Rams selected Akers with the 52nd overall pick and is the first FSU player to be drafted this year.

In just three years at FSU, Akers rushed for 2,875 yards and 27 touchdowns on 586 career carries. He added 69 receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns in the passing game.