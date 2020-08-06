FSU releases football schedule, reduces fans at upcoming games

Florida State mascot Osceola atop Renegade in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

(WMBB) – The Florida State football team is set to begin their 2020 season on Sept. 12 against Georgia Tech at Doak Campbell Stadium.

However, it won’t be the season that fans are used to. The Seminoles said they expect home attendance to be limited to 20-25 percent at Doak Campbell Stadium, which seats 79,560 spectators.

In a press release, the Seminoles said “the Seminole Boosters, Inc., and FSU’s Athletic Ticket Office will work with current 2020 season ticket holders to review their options as a result of the limited seating.”

Here’s FSU’s revised schedule:

Sept. 12: vs. Georgia Tech

Sept. 19: vs. Samford

Sept. 26: at Miami

Oct. 3: Bye

Oct. 10: at Notre Dame

Oct. 17: vs. North Carolina

Oct. 24: at Louisville

Oct. 31: Open

Nov. 7: vs. Pitt

Nov. 14: at North Carolina State

Nov. 21: vs. Clemson

Nov. 28: vs. Virginia

Dec. 5: at Duke

FSU is set to start preseason camp on Friday.