FSU releases football schedule, reduces fans at upcoming games

(WMBB) – The Florida State football team is set to begin their 2020 season on Sept. 12 against Georgia Tech at Doak Campbell Stadium.
However, it won’t be the season that fans are used to. The Seminoles said they expect home attendance to be limited to 20-25 percent at Doak Campbell Stadium, which seats 79,560 spectators.
In a press release, the Seminoles said “the Seminole Boosters, Inc., and FSU’s Athletic Ticket Office will work with current 2020 season ticket holders to review their options as a result of the limited seating.”
Here’s FSU’s revised schedule:
Sept. 12: vs. Georgia Tech
Sept. 19: vs. Samford
Sept. 26: at Miami
Oct. 3: Bye
Oct. 10: at Notre Dame
Oct. 17: vs. North Carolina
Oct. 24: at Louisville
Oct. 31: Open
Nov. 7: vs. Pitt
Nov. 14: at North Carolina State
Nov. 21: vs. Clemson
Nov. 28: vs. Virginia
Dec. 5: at Duke
FSU is set to start preseason camp on Friday.