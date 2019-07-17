FSU players weigh in on the upcoming season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – ACC Media Days officially start Wednesday and that’s when Florida State football head coach Willie Taggart will speak to the press about the upcoming season. A few former and current FSU players were in Panama City over the weekend and weighed in on the state of the team.

This past season was rough for FSU. It was the first season under Taggart and the Seminoles went 5-7 and lost to rival Florida for the first time since 2012.

On the bright side, they are returning nearly all of their talent like Cam Akers, Asante Samuel Jr., Joshua Kaindoh and others too.

“You know we went through a lot of trials and tribulations last year but everything is just gonna take time. We’ve been working hard you can see the difference from last spring and this spring and last summer and this summer,” defensive end Janarius Robinson said. “The team coming together closer, we’ve got summer workouts left and hopefully, we’ll put pieces together and keep grinding and show people what we can do.”

Robinson, a Bay High alum, is taking over the position for Brian Burns this season as he is heading to the NFL.

Even the former FSU players who are now in the NFL think this season will look a lot different than the last.

“I expect them to do way better. It was a down year last year I feel like they are getting settled into the system,” Saints cornerback PJ Williams said. “He got a few of his guys in, I feel like its definitely gonna be a turn around year. I don’t know how many wins, but I definitely think we are gonna be good.”