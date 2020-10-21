FSU football players send support to Destin boy seriously injured in accident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Several Florida State football players are sending video messages to an 11-year-old Destin boy who was critically injured in a car accident on Saturday.

Kohltan Stone Ward was hit by a car at the corner of Main Street and Kelly Street in Destin at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Kohltan suffered a fractured skull, a broken leg and several bumps and bruises. Doctors at Sacred Heart brought him into surgery to remove skull fragments from his brain. He had heavy internal bleeding.

Kohltan’s heart stopped at least twice during surgery, but doctors were able to revive him.

However, initial scans show he has no brain activity.

A Facebook group called “Pray for Kohlton” was created for people to post messages of support and encoragement for him.

Since Kohltan is a huge Florida State fan and an athlete himself, FSU quarterback Jordan Travis, running backs Deonte Sheffield and Jashaun Corbin, reciever Keyshawn Helton and linebacker Amri Gainer all recored video messages for him and they were posted in the group.

“Hey Kohltan, it’s Jordan Travis,” FSU’s starting quarterback said in a video. “Just want to say buddy, keep fighting. FSU football has your back. Keep going buddy. I hope you get better soon, I’m praying for your man, God bless you.”

He not only got messages from FSU players, but also from former Florida Gators quarterback Danny Wuerffel as well.

The Ward family said they are thankful for the prayers they have received over the last few days. They hope those prayers help Kohltan get through his injuries.