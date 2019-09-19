FSU-PC Associate Dean Irvin Clark inducted into FAMU Sports Hall of Fame

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Irvin Clark, the FSU-Panama City associate dean, was inducted into the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame on Friday.

Clark was a dominant nose tackle for the Rattlers from 1987 to 1990. He has 179 career tackles (96 solo) and 12 sacks. He also had All-MEAC and All-American honors in 1989 and 1990.

“It was a great honor especially 28 or 29 years later. You don’t know when these things are gonna happen,” Clark said.

Clark was inducted with seven other Rattlers. Tony Bell, Col. Gregory Clark, Douglas Cook, Jasmine Grice and Salif Kante were all a part of the induction class. Donnie Johnson, Jr. and Ann O’Neal were enshrined posthumously.

Clark said he was honored to be inducted with so many other talented athletes.

“I join a very elite class of people not just in football but who excelled in all sports at Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University in the last 100 years or so,” Clark said. “People like Althea Gibson, people like Bob Hayes. I go, ‘wow I’m being enshrined with people who are like giants, who have been on the world stage.’ To be recognized and to be in a class with those persons it’s just a great honor, a true blessing.”