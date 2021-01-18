FSU men’s golf team tied for second place after second round of Camp Creek Seminole Invitational

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida State men’s golf team is tied for second place after the second round of the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational in Watersound.

The Seminoles are tied with Clemson at 12 under and trail Wake Forest for first place by two strokes.

“I think everyone is playing pretty well and we came prepared. Our coach is doing a great job of telling us where to hit it, where to play it, so I think if we keep executing we will be good,” Florida State golfer Connor Futrell said.

Seminoles Vincent Norrman led the way for the team on the day with a four under 68.

Futrell helped the Noles as well though by carding a three-under 69 in the round. He said he’s just happy they are able to play again as this is their first tournament of the season.

“The fall was a long long semester and we’ve all been itching to get back. We knew we had a really good team this year and we’re just grateful for every opportunity we have to play this semester. We had a loaded semester with seven events before postseason so we’ll be on the road a lot and I know we are just appreciative of it,” Futrell said.

Another Seminole senior who has been a key player in their performance through two rounds is John Pak, one of the top ranked amateur golfers in the world.

Although Pak didn’t do as well in the second round as the first, he still had three birdies in the second round, ending up with a one-over 73 in the second round.

“Personally, I think I’ve been hitting the ball pretty well, I made a couple mistakes earlier. As a team, we’re doing great, we’re working together, we’re obviously communicating through coach, just keeping our spirits up and we’ve had really good vibes,” Pak said.

Even though the course is a little bit away from home, the Florida State golfers all enjoy playing and hosting at Camp Creek.

“I think it’s just a good challenge and everyone loves a good challenge. I think it is nice that we had, I’ve probably played around ten rounds out here before so I’ve got a good feel for the course and a little inside knowledge and that definitely helps,” Pak said.

The third and final round of the tournament kicks off on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.