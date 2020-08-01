FSU men’s basketball ranked No. 1 for 2021 recruiting class

(WMBB) – The FSU men’s basketball team is currently ranked No. 1 for their 2021 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

The Seminoles have landed five-star guard Matthew Cleveland, four-star guard Bryce McGowens and four-star center/forward John Butler.

However, on Thursday, they added 7’3″, 230 pound center Naheem McLeod back into the mix. He originally signed with the Seminoles in the 2019 class, but didn’t meet the NCAA requirements for enrollment.

McLeod went on to Chipola College so he could stay close to the program. He is ranked the No. 2 JUCO prospect in the country by 247 Sports and the plan for him is to play this season with the Indians before joining the Seminoles in 2021.