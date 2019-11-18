FSU legend Peter Warrick talks Noles football

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– Florida State University Hall of Famer, Peter Warrick, was in Bay County on Saturday.

Warrick was celebrating a friend’s birthday and says he loves to spend time in the area.

The 2000 Sugar Bowl MVP was watching the Noles at Beef O’ Brady’s in Lynn Haven as the team became bowl eligible.

“It’s just great to see that Odell is coaching the team right now and taking the team to another level another standard and seems like they’re progressing real well,” said Warrick.

The former Cincinnati Bengal and Seattle Seahawk said he is not sure who FSU will hire to replace Willie Taggart.

“Whoever it is man I know that they’re gonna turn this team around and you know we’re just going to get back to Florida State football that’s what it’s all about,” said Warrick.

The former wide receiver said he would definitely coach in some capacity at Florida State if the opportunity presented it’s self.

He also gave a shoutout to his son who is a senior football player at Marietta High School in Georgia.

“Whoever it is you need to come get my son, Peter Warrick Junior, that’s the first thing they need to do, second thing they need to do is come get the daddy,” said Warrick.

Next up for FSU is a rivalry game at Florida on Nov. 30.

“If Florida State beat Florida Gators watch out Odell, Odell that’s all I can say,” said Warrick.