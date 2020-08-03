FSU football player Janarius Robinson holds backpack giveaway at Tommy Oliver Stadium

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Florida State Seminole Janarius Robinson held a backpack giveaway at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Sunday.

The Bay High football alumnus planned to host another free football clinic this summer with his organization, Win Within. However, due to COVID-19, the event was unable to happen this year.

Robinson decided to hold a community-wide backpack giveaway instead. Last year, he gave away 10 backpacks to 10 Bay High students, so with the help of the Panama City Quality of Life Department the organization gave away 100 this year.

“Just giving back to the community I grew up in and a community that poured into me, ” Robinson said.

The event was held drive-thru style in the stadium’s parking lot. Students received a brand new backpack filled with school supplies.

“Whether they’re going virtual or they’re going brick and mortar, whichever way he just wanted to help 100 kids, he’s 850 strong,” Robinson’s mother Cherine Duncan said.

“His determination to make a difference in the same community that he came from he’s always had that in his heart,” Robinson’s father Omega Wynn said.

The defensive end hoped to set students up for success this school year.

“Hopefully this will get them started on the right path through this upcoming school year,” Robinson said.

Fall camp will begin this week for Florida State in Tallahassee this week.