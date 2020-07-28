FSU football player Janarius Robinson holding backpack drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – FSU football player and Panama City native Janarius Robinson has made it his goal to give back to the Panama City community whenever he can.

The Seminoles defensive end, with the help of the Win Within organization, is hosting a backpack drive on Sunday at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Last year, Robinson and the Win Within organization hosted a free football camp for kids in the area and it was a hit.

Unfortunately, the pandemic messed up their plans, but this is another way they can give back to students this year.

There will only be 100 backpacks given out over the weekend and it’s first-come, first-served. In an effort to be safe, it will be a drive-thru pickup.

The backpack drive is set for 11 a.m. on Aug. 2 at Tommy Oliver Stadium.