FSU football player Andrew Boselli recovering from COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the entire sporting world and even the FSU football team.

One of their players, Andrew Boselli, revealed on Friday he is recovering after contracting the virus.

The senior lineman shared the message on the school’s athletic website. He said he was tested for the coronavirus on March 21 and found out just a few days later he was positive.

“I woke up feeling like I’d been hit by a bus,” Boselli said.

He said the doctors considered his case mild, but his experience was anything but “mild.”

His father, former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli, also had the virus and was hospitalized for five days.

Boselli is urging fans to take the CDC’s guidelines seriously.

“No one wants to get this disease. Nobody. I don’t care if you’re 10 years old or 70 years old. No one wants to get this disease,” Boselli said. “If we all follow the guidelines given to us, we can get through this and get to do the things we want to do, like sports and help get everyone back together.”

Boselli said the journey was a wake up call for him and that he’s counting down the days until he can be around his coaches and teammates again.