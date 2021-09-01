FSU football honoring Bobby Bowden with several tributes this season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida State football team announced how they would be honoring coaching legend Bobby Bowden on Wednesday.

The school will have multiple tributes for him during the season.

Every player’s helmet will have Bobby Bowden’s signature in garnet on the bumper and the coaches will all be wearing polos with a Bowden patch on their sleeve.

On the field, Bowden’s iconic hat and signature logo will be painted on each 25-yard line.

In the south end zone, a tribute banner with that same logo will be installed.

Florida State kicks off the season on Sunday night at home against Notre Dame.