Florida State Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart, center, leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Florida in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) and wide receiver D.J. Matthews (29) celebrate Akers’ touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FSU – Boise State game that was scheduled to be played in Jacksonville this Saturday will now be played in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles and Broncos will kick off at noon instead of 6 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium, game officials announced Thursday.

