FSU already looking for a new head coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) – Florida State University will conduct a nationwide search for its next head football coach, following Sunday’s firing of Willie Taggart.

The Seminoles won nine games, and lost 12, under Taggart in just under two seasons, including losing all five games to rivals Florida, Miami and Clemson. FSU also had a losing record for the first time in 41 years last season and saw its 36-year bowl streak end under Taggart.

Speaking to reporters on campus Monday, FSU Athletics Director David Coburn called the decision difficult but necessary based on wins and losses. He hopes the mid-season dismissal will give the Seminoles a head start on finding a replacement.



“There are going to be a lot of schools out there looking for coaches. There are every year, once the season ends. Our feeling was if we could get in position and be ready to hit the ground running, it would be a significant advantage,” Coburn said.

Odell Haggins was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season, as he was two years ago when former coach Jimbo Fisher left FSU for Texas A&M. Haggins says the Seminoles still have a lot to offer potential recruits.

“Our message is we are Florida State,” Haggins said. “Our program is committed to graduating kids and winning national championships and staying in the top five.”

The athletic department hopes to have a permanent replacement for Taggart hired by the end of the season. Florida State’s next football game is Saturday at Boston College.

Some names being thrown around for the new head coaching job are Bob Stoops, Matt Campbell, Mark Stoops, PJ Fleck, Mark Richt and Mike Leach.