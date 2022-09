VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Wewahitchka football team scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to pick up a 24-6 road win over Vernon Friday night.

The Gators improved to 2-1 and will host Trenton on Friday, September 16.

The Yellowjackets fell to 0-3 and will visit Chipley on Friday, September 16.