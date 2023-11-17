DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton football team’s dominant season came to an abrupt end Friday night, falling 42-15 to Pensacola Catholic in the Class 2S Region Semifinals.
The Braves finished the season with an 11-1 record.
by: Sam Granville, Kaleigh Tingelstad
