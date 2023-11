DeFuniak Spring, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton football team avoided an opening-round upset, defeating South Walton 63-35 on their home field Friday night.

The No. 1 seed Braves improved to 11-0 and will host the No. 4 seed Pensacola Catholic on Friday, November 17.

The Seahawks finished their season at 6-5 overall.