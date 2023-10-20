DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton football team came from behind to defeat Gadsden County 43-42 at home in double-overtime on Friday night.
The Braves improved to 8-0 and will Pensacola on Friday, October 27.
by: Sam Granville, Kaleigh Tingelstad
