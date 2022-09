DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton football team pulled off a massive win over county rival South Walton, beating the Seahawks 61-14 on their home field Friday night.

Walton improves to 5-0 and will host West Florida on Friday, September 30.

South Walton falls to 3-1 and will visit Rutherford on Thursday, September 29.