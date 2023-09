SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton football team defeated South Walton 34-31 with a Maston Joyner walk-off field goal in double overtime on Friday night.

The Braves improved to 4-0 and will visit West Florida on Friday, September 29.

The Seahawks fell to 3-2 and will host Rutherford on Friday, September 29.