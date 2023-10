DEFUNIAK SPRING, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton football team defeated Pensacola Catholic for the first time since 2004, clinching a Class 2S District 1 Championship with a 23-21 win Friday night.

With the victory and the district title, Walton clinched a spot in the playoffs.

The Braves improved to 7-0 and will host Gadsden County on Friday, October 13.