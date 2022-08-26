SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton football team earned revenge over Baker, shutting out the Gators 38-0 at home Friday night.
The Seahawks improve 1-0 to start the season and will visit Fort Walton Beach on Friday, September 2.
by: Sam Granville, Kaleigh Tingelstad
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Granville, Kaleigh Tingelstad
Posted:
Updated:
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton football team earned revenge over Baker, shutting out the Gators 38-0 at home Friday night.
The Seahawks improve 1-0 to start the season and will visit Fort Walton Beach on Friday, September 2.