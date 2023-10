SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton football team defeated Bay 35-19 at home Friday night, clinching the Class 2S District 2 Championship.

The Seahawks improved to 5-3 and will have a bye week before visiting North Bay Haven on Friday, October 27.

The Tornadoes fell to 3-4 and will host Fort Walton Beach on Friday, October 20.