PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton football team rolled past North Bay Haven 50-26 Friday night, finishing their district schedule a perfect 3-0 record.

The Seahawks improved to 6-3 overall and will visit Marianna on Friday, November 3.

The Buccaneers fell to 4-5 and will host Arnold on Friday, November 3.