SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads football team rolled in the second half to a 50-28 home victory over Freeport Friday night, securing the Pirates a spot in the playoffs.

The Pirates improved to 5-4 and will await their seeding in the Class 1R Region 2 playoff bracket.

The Bulldogs fell to 3-7 and will await to see if they earn a bid to the Class 1R Region 2 playoffs.

The FHSAA will release all playoff brackets on Sunday, November 5.