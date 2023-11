SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads football team cruised to a 46-22 home victory over Cottondale in the Class 1R Region 2 Quarterfinals on Friday night.

The No. 4 seed Pirates improved to 6-4 and will visit the No. 1 seed Blountstown in the Region Semifinals on Friday, November 17.

The Hornets finished the season at 7-4 overall.