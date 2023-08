PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Port St. Joe football team defeated Liberty County 34-14 at home Friday night.

Prior to the game, the Tiger Sharks honored two teammates, Travis (TJ) Jenkins and Andrew Sheppard who passed away in a car accident earlier in the year.

Port St. Joe improved to 1-0 and will be off on bye next week.

Liberty County fell to 0-1 and will visit Marianna on Friday, September 1.