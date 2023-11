PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe football team further secured its playoff positioning with a 35-14 home victory over Bay on Friday night.

The Tiger Sharks improved to 6-4 and will await their playoff positioning in the Class 1R Region 2 playoff bracket.

The Tornadoes finished their season at 4-6.

The FHSAA will release all playoff brackets on Sunday, November 5.