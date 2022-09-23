CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mosley football team took down Wakulla 38-28 on the road Friday night, handing the War Eagles their first loss of the season.
Mosley improves to 4-1 and will visit Chiles on Friday, September 30.
by: Sam Granville, Kaleigh Tingelstad
Posted:
Updated:
