MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna football team escaped South Walton 26-25 at home Friday night, advancing their chances of making the playoffs.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season 6-4 and will await to see if they made the Class 2S playoffs.

The Seahawks finished the regular season 6-4 and await their playoff seeding in the Class 2S Region 1 bracket.

The FHSAA will release all playoff brackets on Sunday, November 5.