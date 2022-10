WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Liberty County football team picked up a 34-0 win shutout on the road at Wewahitchka Friday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-3 and will host Pike Liberal Arts on Friday, October 14.

Wewahitchka falls to 3-4 and will visit Franklin County on Friday, October 14.