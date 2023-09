BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County football team earned a 46-36 home victory over cross-county rival Chipley on Friday night.

The win for Holmes County was their first over Chipley since 2017.

The Blue Devils improved to 2-1 and will host Sneads on Friday, September 15.

The Tigers fell to 2-1 and will visit Vernon on Friday, September 15.