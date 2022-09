FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) —The Chipley football team earned their first road win of the season 27-6 over Freeport Friday night, keeping their perfect record alive.

Chipley improves to 5-0 and will have the week off before visiting Maclay on Friday, October 7.

Freeport falls to 2-3 and will visit Bozeman on Friday, September 30.