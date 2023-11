CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley football team crushed their Washington County rivals Vernon 42-0 at home Friday night, advancing to the Class 1R Region 1 Semifinals.

The No. 3 seed Tigers improved to 7-2 and will visit the No. 2 seed Holmes County on Friday, November 17.

The Yellowjackets ended their season at 5-6 overall.