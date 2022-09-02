CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley Tigers knocked down the back-to-back Alabama state champions Pike Liberal Arts with a huge 46-9 win on Friday night.
Chipley improves to 2-0 and will host Holmes County on Friday, September 9.
by: Sam Granville, Kaleigh Tingelstad
