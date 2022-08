CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley football team kept last season’s momentum going with a 41-0 shutout win over the Rutherford Rams.

Chipley improves to 1-0 to start the season and will have a bye week before hosting Holmes County on Friday, September 9.

Rutherford falls to 0-1 and will host Blountstown on Thursday, September 1.