CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bozeman football team pulled out a 25-24 walk-off road victory over Chipley on Friday night.

Chance Jenkins made a game-winning field goal as time expired to end Chipley’s 11-home game win streak.

The Bucks improved to a program’s best 8-0 and will visit Holmes County on Friday, October 27.

The Tigers fell to 5-2 and will host Taylor County on Friday, October 27.