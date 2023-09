SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman football team stomped Wewahitchka 49-12 on Friday night, improving to 4-0 for the first time in program history.

Bozeman’s previous best start was 3-0 in 2012, the same year they had their best record in school history of 8-3.

The Bucks will look to stay perfect as they visit Freeport next Friday, September 29.

The Gators fell to 1-3 and will host Cottondale on Friday, September 29.