FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bozeman football team rolled past Freeport on the road 47-7 on Friday night.
The Bucks improved to 5-0 and will host Destin on Friday, October 6.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-5 and will have the week off with a bye.
by: Kaleigh Tingelstad, Cortney Evans
