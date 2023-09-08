SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bozeman football team rolled past Baker 33-7 at home on Friday night.
The Bucks improved to 3-0 and will have a bye next week before hosting Wewahitchka on Friday, September 22.
by: Sam Granville, Kaleigh Tingelstad
