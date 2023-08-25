SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bozeman football team opened the season with a beat down over Florida A&M High School 40-6 at home Friday night.
The Bucks improved to 1-0 and will host Southwest Georgia Academy on Friday, September 1.
by: Sam Granville, Kaleigh Tingelstad
