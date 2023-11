PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman football team pulled away late from Rutherford to win 41-24 Friday night, wrapping up the regular season with a perfect record.

The Bucks improved to 10-0 and will head into the playoffs as the Class 1R Region 1 No. 1 seed with a first-round bye.

The Rams finished the season at 2-8 overall.