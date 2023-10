PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bozeman football team earned a 22-20 road win over Port St. Joe on Friday night, giving the Buck their first win over the Tiger Sharks since 2012.

The Bucks improved to 7-0 and will visit Chipley on Friday, October 20.

The Sharks fell to 4-3 and will visit Franklin County on Friday, October 20.