BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman football team defeated Holmes County 29-16 on the road Friday night, clinching the No. 1 seed in Class 1R Region 1 and their best record in program history.

The Bucks improved to 9-0 and will visit Rutherford on Friday, November 3, to try and achieve a perfect regular season.

The Blue Devils fell to 7-2 and will visit Destin on Friday, November 3.